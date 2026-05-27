A pensioner has been jailed for 21 years for a string of child sex offences, including one in Borth back in 2022.
Richard Hamilton, 73, of George Chetwood Court, Dawley, Telford, appeared before Birmingham Crown Court last week where he was jailed for 21 years after facing 20 charges, including historic sexual assault and rape charges.
Hamilton first appeared before Aberystwyth magistrates in 2024 after being charged with assaulting a girl under 13 by touching at Brynowen Holiday Centre in Borth on 11 June 2022.
The case was transferred to Swansea Crown Court before more charges were brought against Hamilton, which saw the case transferred to the Midlands, going to Shrewsbury and then on to Birmingham Crown Court, where he appeared for sentencing on Thursday, 21 May.
For the Borth assault, Hamilton received a 3 years 6 months jail term.
Historic sexual offence charges that were later brought against Hamilton included 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under the age of 13, which brought sentences of between four years, six months and three years.
Hamilton received a 21 year jail term, extended by five years on licence, for the rape of a child under 13.
Other charges included causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity; two counts of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child; assault of a child under 13 by penetration and sexual activity with a child.
He also faced three other charges of indecent assault which brought sentences of between three years and three years, nine months.
All the prison sentences will run concurrently.
Hamilton was handed a 21 years jail term, extended by five years on licence and will be placed on the sexual offender register for life as well as having a lifetime sexual harm prevention order.
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