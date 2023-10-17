A knitting group from Cardiff has raised £825 for New Quay RNLI’s Shannon Appeal.
With the arrival of New Quay RNLI’s Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, earlier this summer, funded by the legacy of Frederick Roy Barker, a fundraising appeal was launched at the beginning of the year to cover the cost of a year’s training for the crew and further equipment.
Every week, the group of ladies, who meet at Ararat Baptist Church in Whitchurch, spend their time knitting and chatting and supporting charities of their choice.
One of the members, Mair Jenkins, has close links with New Quay. She said: “When I heard about the appeal, I thought it would be a great cause to support.
"We raised a total of £625 with our fundraising activities, and then we received a kind donation of £200 made by one of the ladies, in memory of her late husband.
“It was great to be able to come and visit the station and present our cheque on behalf of the members.”
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI lifeboat operations manager said: “We would like to thank the knitting group from Cardiff for their very kind donation.
"Every penny we receive for our Shannon Appeal will go towards training our volunteers and helps us continue to save lives at sea.
“Remember if you would like to donate to our Shannon appeal that is running throughout this year please go visit the website.”