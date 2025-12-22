An Aberystwyth family facing unimaginable challenges has been chosen as this year’s recipient of Aberaeron’s ‘Christmas of Dreams,’ a heartfelt initiative from Aberaeron town’s business community to give a family in need a magical festive season.
The Palmer family’s year has been marked by extraordinary hardship.
Their son Rufus, aged 11 and a pupil at Ysgol Penglais, was diagnosed with leukaemia for the third time, forcing parents, Rosie and her partner, to put work on hold to care for him and travel weekly to Cardiff for chemotherapy.
All the while, they have worked to maintain a sense of normality for their youngest son, eight-year-old Noah.
Looking ahead, the family faces further uncertainty as Rufus prepares for CAR-T therapy at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London in January.
The search for suitable accommodation to keep the family together during this difficult period has added to their stress.
Rosie’s sister, Georgie, nominated the family, said: “The last three months have been incredibly tough for Rosie and her family. Winning the ‘Christmas of Dreams’ would be an unbelievable opportunity to make memories that will last forever at such a challenging time.”
On hearing the news, Rosie said: “Wow, I can’t believe it! I was screaming down the phone with such happiness to my sister as I explained we had won. We are so grateful and cannot wait to experience all that the wonderful businesses of Aberaeron have donated. This is so needed. Truly thankful.”
The ‘Christmas of Dreams’ is made possible by the generosity of Aberaeron’s business community, who have come together to provide gifts, festive food, meals out and a stay in a holiday cottage, ensuring the Palmer family can focus on making precious memories together.
Jen Bailey-Hobbs, owner of Seedlings Retreats and organiser of the initiative, said: “Today our hearts are full at Seedlings. Now to collect donations, wrap and prep the cottage. We are so grateful to every business and individual who has helped make this possible. It’s a true reflection of Aberaeron’s community spirit.
“We are also delighted to announce that the worthy runner-up is Gwenllian Warner-Davies and her family from Aberystwyth, nominated by her loving sister.”
Gwenllian’s sister Angharad said: “Gwenllian is just 34 years old, a loving mum to a five-year-old son and a baby girl who will soon turn one. Earlier this year she received the devastating news cancer, nearly stage 4 just a week before her maternity leave was due to end.
“She has been through months of intense chemotherapy, countless hospital stays and appointments and the exhaustion that comes with treatment. She’s been unable to work, yet she still carries herself with quiet strength and grace. Even when she’s at her weakest, she finds the energy to smile for her children, to read to them, to make them laugh. Her courage in the face of so much pain is nothing short of inspiring.”
Seedlings and the Warner-Davies family will meet on Christmas Eve to share the wonderful presents and ensure Gwenllian is truly spoilt. While the Palmer family will arrive to spend a magical turn key Christmas in Aberaeron with a two night stay, meals and gifts.
