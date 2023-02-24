‘Truth is the first casualty of War’ can be illustrated by the following. At the beginning of the Second World War, Communists in the British army were agitating, unsuccessfully, for their discharge because they saw the war as a capitalist conflict. However, just before Operation Barbarossa, when Hitler invaded Russia in June 1941, they were suddenly given their discharge. In May 1941, Rudolph Hess flew to Britain to negotiate our exit from the war with Germany, and around the same time Edward VIII was advising Hitler to continue the Blitz to force us to negotiate. His letter is in the Parliamentary archives.