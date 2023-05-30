On Wednesday morning Meirionnydd Ramblers will enjoy the hidden and tranquil valley of Cwm Mynach.
Cwm Mynach was, until recently, mostly planted as pine forest but much of this is now being felled and the area gradually being returned to a mix of native deciduous woodland and rocky heather-covered crags.
To the west of the valley, rising up above the steep, rough hillside, lies the 750 metre summit of Diffwys, the second highest top in the Rhinogydd.
Our walk starts along an easy forest track through Cwm Mynach before joining an old manganese mining track which climbs steeply up the eastern flanks of Diffwys to attain the ridge.
Here we turn to the south east to complete our climb to the summit. Expect a walk of contrasts and some dramatic views! The descent is via the same route.
Meet at 10am at the small parking area 2.5 miles north of the A496, at the end of the lane above Taicynhaeaf – limited space (grid ref SH684219).
Contact Henry on 01341 280830 or 07787 753438 for more information on this seven-mile, strenuous walk.
Then on Monday, 5 June, it’s to Llyn yr Adar, Llyn Edno and Moel Meirch for a strenuous, 8.5-mile walk.
This is a walk for the lover of wild, open mountain places with wonderful views, where other walkers are seldom encountered.
The route climbs through fields and moorland to the ridge of rough hills at the head of the Lledr Valley.
On the way we pass the lake of Llyn Llagi, nestling beneath steep cliffs, with the path continuing to climb more steeply to a second lake, Llyn yr Adar.
From here there are excellent views of Cnicht’s long ridge.
Heading across open, grassy moorland we gain the ridge and turn to the north to walk along it, over Ysgafell Wen (650m) and on to Llyn Edno.
The terrain here is rough, with rocky, heather covered outcrops and it is invariably wet in places!
Moel Meirch rises just beyond the lake, and it is only a short there-and-back climb up the rocky hillside to the top.
Our descent is through the quiet and wild-feeling Cwm Llynedno, eventually reaching fields and woodland for the final return to the lane.
Meet at the layby north of Gelli-Iago on the lane through Nanmor (grid ref SH633485) at 10am.
Contact Jacky on 01654 761561 or 07929 062412 for further information.