Lambing season warning issued

DOG walkers and pregnant women are being warned to remain cautious in the countryside as lambing season gets underway.

The advice is being issued by Public Health Wales due to the risk to pregnancy from infections which can occur in some ewes.

Pregnant women and those who may be immunocompromised due to a medical condition or chemotherapy, and who come into close contact with sheep during lambing may risk their own health and that of their unborn child, from infections which can occur in some ewes.

These include enzootic abortion (EAE), Q fever, Salmonella and Campylobacter infections in addition to other infectious causes of abortion which have zoonotic potential including Toxoplasma and Listeria.

Dr Robert Smith, Clinical Scientist in Zoonoses, Public Health Wales, said: “Although the number of human pregnancies affected by contact with an infected animal is extremely small, the individual impact can be high. Therefore it is important that pregnant women are aware of the potential risks and take appropriate precautions. These risks are not only associated with sheep, nor confined only to the spring (when the majority of lambs are born).

“It may not be initially obvious that a ewe is aborting or discharging potentially infectious material or fluids. Cattle and goats that have recently given birth or aborted, often at other times of the year can carry similar infections.”

To avoid the possible risk of infection, pregnant women should not help ewes to lamb, avoid contact with aborted or new-born lambs, calves or kids and avoid handling clothing, boots or any materials that may have come into contact with animals that have recently given birth.

Dog owners have also been urged to understand their responsibilities and the law, to prevent livestock being injured and killed.

“So-called livestock worrying, can have serious effects on animals including injury, abortion and death,” says Charles de Winton from CLA Cymru - the body which represents farmers, landowners and rural businesses in Wales. People need to be especially careful when they bring dogs into the countryside at lambing-time.”

“Sheep do not cope well with stressful situations - and can die from shock - sometimes days after the event. At the same time, as daylight lengthens and temperatures rise, more dog owners take their dogs further afield to the countryside, where dogs can run and play. If a dog is seen to be attacking sheep, to protect his livestock and his livelihood, farmers could legally shoot them dead.