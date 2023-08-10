Gillian plays the part of Vera in the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and she is enjoying being back on home ground.She has worked extensively in both Welsh and English Television and Theatre, including playing Sabrina in Pobl Y Cwm, Detective Sergeant Allison Griffiths, A Mind To Kill (with Philip Madoc), Grace Evans, Holby City, Nana Pat in Ruth Jones’ series Stella, and Nessa’s lingerie seller in Gavin and Stacey. Gillian was also Ruth's road trip partner in Iath ar Daith (S4C).