In today's Meet the Cast series we hear from Lampeter actress, Gillian Elisa.
Gillian plays the part of Vera in the show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, and she is enjoying being back on home ground.She has worked extensively in both Welsh and English Television and Theatre, including playing Sabrina in Pobl Y Cwm, Detective Sergeant Allison Griffiths, A Mind To Kill (with Philip Madoc), Grace Evans, Holby City, Nana Pat in Ruth Jones’ series Stella, and Nessa’s lingerie seller in Gavin and Stacey. Gillian was also Ruth's road trip partner in Iath ar Daith (S4C).
In 2020, she played numerous roles in Under Milk Wood at The National Theatre, London alongside Michael Sheen, and Sian Phillips.
Most recently, Gillian was a Narrator in the ABC (Academy of Barmy Composers) show for Primary School children, touring with Mark Llywelyn Evans and Top Opera Singers.
Gillian also continues to entertain audiences with her incorrigible character Mrs OTT.
No stranger to the Aberystwyth stage, Gillian last performed there in Oliver! at Aberystwyth Arts Centre 2019.
This time she returns to play the lovable Vera in Brassed Off, directed by Richard Cheshire.
Brassed Off has received standing ovations at since it opened on Friday, 4 August. The show continues in Aberystwyth until 26 August.
Hear what Gillian has to say about the show and its cast in the video above.