Award-winning Lampeter author, horticulturist and homesteader Stephanie Hafferty, is to host 'The Makers Table' at the Harrogate Autumn Flower Show.
Attracting more than 30,000 visitors over three days, Harrogate Autumn Flower Show, which takes place at Newby Hall, Ripon on 19-21 September, brings together hundreds of exhibitors, competitors and volunteers, and celebrates the very best in fresh produce and flowers.
New for this year is The Makers Table, showcasing the benefits of growing your own and homesteading, the art of self-sufficiency. Experts will demonstrate the use of edible flowers and how to pickle and preserve as well as infused oils and vinegars.
Stephanie Hafferty will host The Makers Table with demonstrations across all three days.
She said: “Edible flowers are not just about them looking pretty in salads. I'll be showing how you can preserve them to use in many recipes, and even crafts for children and adults.
“Pickling and preserving is a great skill to have. I’ll be explaining the dehydrating process and how you can make quick jams and pickles as well as infused oils and vinegars.
“Everyone can grow their own at home, it’s surprising how much you can grow on a windowsill. Homesteading is all about growing stuff and using it in many ways. It’s good fun, reduces the use of chemicals and makes you more sufficient.”
Stephanie will be joined on The Makers Table with other experts including Sarah Richardson of Leafy Couture who will demonstrate the art of floristry using homegrown flowers and plants.
Additional show highlights include the magnificent floral displays in the Grand Floral Pavilion, the return of the popular Human Gardener and Grow Live! stages and stunning floral arrangements throughout Newby Hall’s magnificent Adam interiors.
Steffanie moved to Cellan from Somerset in 2021 and started her garden from scratch and regularly appears on Garderner’s World.
