Lampeter bakery burglar assaulted three officers

A LAMPETER woman who tried to burgle a bakery before assaulting three police officers has been handed an 18 month community order ( Cambrian News )

A LAMPETER woman who tried to burgle a bakery before assaulting three police officers has been handed an 18 month community order.

Florence Jenkinson, of 53 Bridge Street, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 14 April.

The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to burglary with intent to steal at Mark Lane Bakery on Bridge Street in Lampeter on 14 March this year.

She also admitted admitted assaulting Pc 118 Bellars, Pc 575 Gibby, and Pc 752 Jones on the same day.

Magistrates sentenced Jenkinson to an 18 month community order to include 200 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to abstain from alcohol for 28 days.