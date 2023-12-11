The 1st Lampeter Brownies group has celebrated its 75th birthday with a party.
In attendance were Rainbows, Guides Rangers, former leaders, the town mayor and mayoress and the Chief Commissioner for Girlguiding Cymru, along with the girls’ parents.
Badges and awards were handed out by Brown Owl, Erin Green.
Two Brownies, Carys Green and Elin Hopkins, were presented with their Gold Award by the Chief Commissioner. This is the highest award that can be achieved by Brownies.
They, along with Cari Wells and Megan Lloyd, will now be moving on to Guides.
Seven new Brownies made their promise, then all enjoyed a buffet tea.
Jane from Y Becws had made the girls an amazing celebration cake which was duly cut and appreciated by all.
