A car show and run in Lampeter has raised a magnificent £13,000 for charity.
Held in October, the event was organised by Anthea and Dai Jones, with the help of Lampeter and District Motor Club.
A Car Show and Run including a Grand Raffle and Auction – aimed to raise money for the Breast Cancer Unit at the Prince's Charles Hospital in Llanelli and the Chemotherapy Unit at Bronglais Hospital in Aberystwyth.
The event arose from a cause very close to Anthea’s heart, as it was 30 years since her mother is in remission from breast cancer.
Around 150 cars made their way to the university campus, old cars, rally cars, modern cars and some very rare ones!
There was a very successful auction in the hands of Andrew Morgan, Morgan and Davies Auctioneers, with hundreds of people gathering to support.
After the Show around 120 cars travelled through the narrow lanes of the area down to Llandeilo Rugby Club for a cup of tea and cake before travelling through the countryside back to Lampeter.
Special thanks to Lampeter and District Motor club for their donation of over £1,200, Mary from HSBC with a donation of £500 along with Christine from Lloyds Bank with another donation of £500.
As a result of the event a huge sum of £13,000 was raised!