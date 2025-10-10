An agreement which gives all learners at Welsh state schools free access to Microsoft 365 at school and at home is to continue, following a new licensing deal.
Accessed through Hwb, Wales' innovative digital learning platform, learners and teachers can download Microsoft 365 services at home, for free.
Wales’ was one of the first countries in the world to provide this initiative and since its introduction in 2019, over 1,450 schools and 122,000 families have benefited, saving them £84.99 for a personal Microsoft 365 licence.
Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: “Many learners already benefit from this agreement, but I want to raise awareness that these digital services are freely available for learners and teachers to use at home.”
