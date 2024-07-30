A Lampeter fraudster has been jailed for eight weeks for a “wilful and persistent failure to comply with the requirements of a community order.”
Daniel Ian Rogers, of 62 Bridge Street, appeared before Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 30 July.
At the hearing, the 38-year-old admitted breaching a community order made by Llanelli Magistrates’ Court in December last year by failing to attend planned office appointments on both 8 and 25 January.
Rogers was subject to the community order for a fraud conviction where he twice used a woman’s debit card to buy items from the Texaco garage on Mill Street in Aberystwyth on 13 August 2022.
Magistrates revoked Rogers’ community order and instead jailed him for eight weeks.