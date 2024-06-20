Eirian Jones and Emyr Jones, owners of Teify Forge LTD, organised a fundraising evening and raised £5,000 for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Bronglais Hospital.
Teify Forge Ltd is a fabricating business in Cwmann that was established in 1979 by Emyr and Eirian.
The event took place on 18 November at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Lampeter.
Eirian said: “We held a fundraising evening with singer and comedian, Mike Doyle and his band, along with a female guest singer. An auction and raffle were also held on the night.
“We have always held different events to raise money for various charities over the years. We raised £10,000 which will be split between Wales Air Ambulance and the Bronglais Chemo Unit.
“Thank you to everyone that attended the evening and gave generously.”
Bridget Harpwood, Hywel Dda Health Charities’ Ceredigion Fundraising Officer, said: “We would like to send our sincere thanks to Eirian and Emyr for organising the fundraising event and raising such a fantastic amount for a great cause.
“The support of our local communities enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide in the three counties of Hywel Dda.”