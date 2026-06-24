Preparations are well underway for the 136th Annual Lampeter Agricultural Show, which returns to Pontfaen Fields on Saturday, 4 July, 2026.
A highlight of the local calendar, the popular event attracts visitors from across the region and promises a full day of competitions, entertainment and attractions for all ages.
The show will once again feature a comprehensive livestock schedule, with classes for horses, cattle, sheep and goats. New for 2026 is a poultry section, which organisers hope will attract even more exhibitors and visitors.
Alongside the livestock competitions, there will be impressive produce exhibits, a dog show, a vintage display, and a range of competitions for young farmers.
A variety of trade stands will also be on site, offering everything from local produce and crafts to agricultural products and services.
Families are sure to enjoy the return of Siani Sionc, who will be entertaining children around the show field from approximately 4pm.
Once the day’s competitions have concluded, attention will turn to the show ring for an exciting Tug of War competition, providing a fun and competitive finale to the day’s events.
Show chairman Mr David Davies, Gwarffynnon, Silian, said: “As chairman of Lampeter Agricultural Show, I would like to extend an invitation to everyone to visit our show on Saturday, 4 July.
“There will be a wide variety of competitions, exhibitions and entertainment for the whole family, and we look forward to welcoming both regular visitors and those attending for the first time.”
General admission is £10, with children under 14 admitted for £2. Please note that payment is by cash only.
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