A villages water supply was cut off without warning on the hottest day of the year - with a cycling race stalling repairs.
The water was not restored for some until the early hours of the following morning, delayed in part due to a cycling race that was taking place on the road that required digging up.
Deborah Stone, a Cellan resident, said to the Cambrian News: “Nobody seems to care that there is a health and welfare issue here.
“Apparently Welsh Water will need to dig up the road on which the cycling time trial is running and can’t do that until after 5pm when it is finished.
“Meanwhile, we have zero water for animals and pets, unable to shower or flush toilets and have minimal bottled water for drinking, which we keep in the cupboard for emergencies.”
The day was Wales’ hottest on record for June, with Bute Park in Cardiff hitting 35.9 degrees C.
Despite the weather warnings and the heat, a new cycling time trial went ahead on Thursday, beginning in Lampeter with competitors cycling through Cellan.
A Welsh Water/ Dwr Cymru spokesperson confirmed they were unable to access the affected road, which was closed for the Lloyds National Time Trials Championships.
They added that “crews worked hard to reconfigure the network in the area and manage water flows so properties in Cellan had a water supply restored.
“We would like to apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for bearing with us while the repair is done.
“The repair was done overnight and everyone was back on by the early hours.”
It comes as water company chiefs issued guidance for water usage.
As of early June reservoir levels in south and north Wales were above 90 per cent.
However during the hot period they predicted an extra 100 mega litres of water being used (a mega litre is 1m litres) on the Thursday.
They asked people to use the water that they needed, with a spokesperson staying: “To keep up with the increased demand, Welsh Water’s teams are working around the clock to ensure a clean and safe water supply – maximising storage with network tracking in place.
“An extensive fleet of water tankers will help to move water around the network to keep underground drinking water tanks topped up in areas of high demand.
"Welsh Water is encouraging everyone to drink plenty of water, even if they don't feel thirsty, and to take extra care of those most at risk in hot weather, including young children and babies who can dehydrate quickly; elderly relatives and neighbours particularly those living alone; pregnant women; people with long-term health conditions or those taking certain medications.”
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