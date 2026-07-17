Plans to build a new supermarket on the outskirts of Lampeter have been refused.
Planning officers at Carmarthenshire council said the plans to build a new store in Cwmann would 'have detrimental consequences for the vitality, viability and retail function of Lampeter town centre'.
In his decision notice, Rhodri Griffiths, Head of Place and Sustainability at Carmarthenshire council said: "The economic benefits of the proposal, including job creation, investment and increased retail choice, are not considered sufficient to outweigh the identified conflict with retail and town centre planning policy, the likely harmful impact on the role and function of Lampeter as a key service centre, the lack of a strong qualitative need for the proposal and a quantitative need case which is heavily reliance upon the trading performance of a single existing store in Lampeter Town Centre."
Lidl said the new store would bring 40 new jobs to the area and its plans were backed by 91 per cent of people who took part in a consultation before plans were submitted.
Ceredigion County Council however objected to the plans, saying the application was ‘unjustified’, in the wrong location and if a supermarket should be built, it should be in Lampeter.
But they also say, Lampeter has two supermarkets already and doesn’t need another.
This is the second supermarket application for the Lampeter area to be refused with plans for an Aldi turned down by Ceredigion council last year, on the grounds that a discount supermarket would encourage shoppers away from Aberaeron, New Quay, Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn.
The two existing supermarkets in Lampeter, the Co-operative and Sainsbury’s also objected to the plans, saying there is no need for another supermarket in the area.
Sainsbury’s said “there is no qualitative or quantitative need for the Lidl food store”, after a proposal by Aldi to build a store in Lampeter were turned down by Ceredigion County Council on the same grounds.
The Co-op said that “the recent retail study update for Carmarthenshire and the extensive retail audit of the Aldi in Lampeter, confirm that that there is no quantitative retail need in this location.”
Co-op said that Lidl has “significantly underplayed the impact on Lampeter and its existing convenience stores.”
The plans were however widely supported by the local community.
Pencarreg Community Council has supported the scheme saying councillors “are 100 per cent behind this project.”
“The area that has been earmarked for this development has been empty an eyesore for over 20 years,” the community council said.
“The village of Cwmann used to have three grocery shops, a post office, and a fuel station garage at one time and now we have nothing.
“With being a competitive priced superstore it would give the residents of Cwmann, Lampeter and the surrounding rural area a much needed retailer which will give us goods at prices that we can afford.
“It will give us in the locality job prospects which are very badly needed.”
Lidl has the opportunity to appeal the decision and has been approached for comment.
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