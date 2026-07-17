In his decision notice, Rhodri Griffiths, Head of Place and Sustainability at Carmarthenshire council said: "The economic benefits of the proposal, including job creation, investment and increased retail choice, are not considered sufficient to outweigh the identified conflict with retail and town centre planning policy, the likely harmful impact on the role and function of Lampeter as a key service centre, the lack of a strong qualitative need for the proposal and a quantitative need case which is heavily reliance upon the trading performance of a single existing store in Lampeter Town Centre."