Carmarthenshire County Council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for Trading Standards, Cllr Aled Vaughan Owen, said: "Parents and carers should take extra care when buying toys, particularly those that are currently popular on social media or being sold at unusually low prices. Counterfeit toys may look convincing but can pose serious risks to children's health and safety. We encourage anyone who has purchased one of these products to carry out a few simple checks and stop using it immediately if they have any concerns."