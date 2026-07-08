A heating installer from Lampeter has beaten hundreds of entries from across the country to be crowned the UK’s best Heating Installer of the Year 2026.
Daniel Davies has been named the overall winner of the Heating Installer Awards 2026, taking home the coveted national title after impressing judges with his technical expertise, commitment to customer service and specialist knowledge of renewable heating systems.
Having already been crowned the best heating installer in Wales earlier this year for the third consecutive year, Daniel went on to compete against regional winners from across the UK.
His victory follows a rigorous judging process, a technical challenge and public vote, with his outstanding performance securing him the title of national Heating Installer of the Year.
Daniel's winning entry showcased his work on a 200-year-old stone farmhouse that had been abandoned for almost a century. Faced with a completely blank canvas and no existing pipework, he designed and installed a heating system focused on performance, reliability and long-term durability, transforming the property into a comfortable modern home while respecting its historic character.
Judges praised Daniel's technical expertise, attention to detail and ability to deliver innovative solutions to complex challenges. They also highlighted his commitment to renewable technologies and his dedication to helping homeowners benefit from high-performance, energy-efficient heating systems.
Daniel said: “I’m walking on cloud nine right now. I was named best heating installer in Wales earlier in the year – for the third time – and knew I’d be going up against the best-of-the-best for the national title. To be able to bring home the winning trophy back to my family is the best feeling in the world.”
Laura Mashiter, founder of the Heating Installer Awards, said: "Daniel's entry was a fantastic example of the skill, professionalism and problem-solving ability that exists in the heating industry.”
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