LAMPETER has been named as a Fairtrade Town following the efforts of the local community.
This award is due to the hard work of Fairtrade supporters in the town, as well as a commitment from Lampeter Town Council, which passed a resolution to support Fairtrade and use Fairtrade products and from local MP Ben Lake, whose constituency office and staff are located in the town.
Farming is the largest industry in the developing world. But millions of the people who grow our food are not earning enough to feed themselves and their families. Fairtrade works to change this injustice through making trade fairer for them.
Tim Rayner of Lampeter Fairtrade Group said: "Congratulations to Lampeter which has been awarded the status of Fairtrade Town. This is a tremendous achievement of which the town should be rightly proud.
"It shows a commitment by the people of Lampeter to helping the poorest farmers in developing countries through buying Fairtrade goods, thus enabling them to obtain sustainable incomes to improve their lives and those of their families and communities.
"2024 marks thirty years since Fairtrade certified products first became available to buy in the UK.
"In Lampeter we are looking to increase our Fairtrade campaigning activities to celebrate.”