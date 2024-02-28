LAMPETER residents are being encouraged to come together this weekend and celebrate St David's Day.
The town parade, which has been running for a number of years, will begin from Ysgol Bro Pedr at 11am on Saturday, 2 March.
This year's parade will be led by former town councillor, Rob Phillips, with a whole host of events lined up for the day of celebration for the Patron Saint of Wales.
Originally from Glamorgan, Rob Phillips graduated from university in Lampeter in the 1990s and has served on the town council since 1999, becoming mayor of the town twice.
Mr Phillips works at the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth where he is the head of the political archive.
He is also one of the founders of the Lampeter Beer Festival, a member of the Cwmann Boys' Choir and treasurer at Eglwys y Bedyddwyr Noddfa.
He will lead the parade on Saturday with his wife, Delyth, and two young sons, Tryfan and Rhodri.
Starting at 11am, the parade will begin at Ysgol Bro Pedr senior school before travelling through the town to College Street and eventually the arts building on the Trinity St David's university campus.
At 11.20am, the town mayor and Ceredigion MP, Ben Lake, will give a brief welcome and will be followed at 11.30am by a performance from Corisma Ladies Choir.
11.45am-12.15pm will feature Siani Sionc, before a speech from Rob Phillips at 12.15pm.
Ysgol Pro Bedr will perform folk dancing, choir and musical items at 12.30pm, before a performance from Cwmann Male Voice Choir at 12.45pm.
The presentation for the annual best window and various children's competitions will take place at 1pm before community singing of the national anthem at 1.15pm to end proceedings.