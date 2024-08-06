A Lampeter university lecturer has completed a successful visit to Indonesia, where he delivered two significant lectures on the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI) and Islam.
On his visit, Professor Gary R. Bunt – a Professor of Islamic Studies - delivered a keynote lecture at Universitas Islam Internasional Indonesia in Depok, West Java.
His lecture, titled From Sheikh Google to ImamAI, was a part of the prestigious annual masterclass and workshop series on The Future of Artificial Intelligence in/and of Islam, organised by Leiden University and KITLV-Jakarta.
In addition to the keynote, Professor Bunt participated in an international seminar on Islamic Digital Humanities hosted by Fakultas Dakwah UIN Sultan Maulana Hasanuddin Banten.
Prof Bunt said: “This was a great opportunity to engage with scholars from Southeast Asia and Europe working at the cutting edge of academic work on the impact of digital technologies on Muslim societies.
“I look forward to further exploring potential future research opportunities to be made across diverse sectors in Indonesia.”
Prof Bunt is a distinguished scholar in Islamic studies and digital culture.
He has authored several acclaimed books exploring the intersection of Islam, technology, and society, and is Principal Investigator for the ESRC-funded Digital British Islam project.