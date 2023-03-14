Lampeter Ramblers' next walk on Saturday, 18 March will be from The Arch, in the forestry north of Cwmystwyth, taking a route to Nant Syddion bothy.
A bothy is a hut or cottage usually used nowadays as a mountain refuge, and this former homestead’s history dating back to the 16th century was part of the Cwmystwyth Grange belonging to Strata Florida.
The 10-mile walk follows old mountain paths passing Craig-y-Cefyll in the direction of the Cefn Croes windfarm.
The walk on 4 March followed an eight-mile linear route from Pont Henllan to Pont Ceri, Cwm-Cou, north of the River Teifi.
Passing St David’s Church (disused) with wild daffodils in full bloom, they made their way to Pont Felin-Cwrrws spanning the Afon Cynllo.
An obstructed footpath nearing Plasnewydd necessitated lane walking to reach the bridleway through Wern-Fâch to follow the Afon Cwm-wern through the narrow wooded valley to Llwch-yr-hâl.
Just why this historic recorded place name has been changed to Summer Dust is unfathomable, but hope yet that one day enlightened ownership will reinstate.
The bridleway through Cil-Llêch led along the banks of the River Ceri to Felin-Geri and the end of a snowdrop strewn walk at Pont Ceri.
On Sunday, 26 February, starting from forestry parking west of Tirabad, they embarked on a nine-mile walk on the edge of Epynt.
Following the footpath via Esgair-Fwynog they headed southward, now in forestry land, to Cwm-Crychan turning upstream in the direction of Cefn-Coch.
This old homestead now in military control, although lying outside of the firing danger area, remains accessible on the public footpath.
However, the path becomes indistinct in the forestry and so a route following modern forest tracks has to provide an alternative, passing the enchantingly named ruin of Sgrâch.
At Cefn-Coch, the group joined the Epynt Way and followed it northward through open pastures to Tir-Abad farm, re-emerging into forestry land and a section of the Sarn Helen (Roman Road) to join the Heart of Wales Trail and back to our start.
Are you a member of a group in your community? Do you have news, photos and videos of your latest activities to share? Send them to [email protected]