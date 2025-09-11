Lampeter’s Royal Oak hotel has voluntarily closed to deal with an infestation of cockroaches.
A post on the pub’s Facebook page on 9 September with a picture of a Ceredigion Council order says: “So as you will all come to realise this has now been issued and stuck in the window of our premises.
“I'd like to add that yes although we do have infestation, these creatures were not and never found by the optics or glasses, it is something we have tried to control ourselves but unfortunately we're not able to, we voluntarily closed the premises yesterday (we weren't forced to) we have had a company come in to do what’s needed to follow procedures and hence the reason we have shut the premises and said we don't know when we will be reopen because we want to ensure the heath and safety of our customers and staff.
“As I’ve said we have done and are doing all we can and we will be reopen ASAP.
“P.S These were only found in the bar NOT in the kitchen or in the hotel.”
The hygiene emergency prohibition notice from Ceredigion County Council was issued on Tuesday, 9 September. The notice states: “There is evidence of a current and well-established cockroach infestation in the bar and cellar areas by the presence of live and dead cockroaches and there is no current pest control contract in place. There is a particular contamination risk to the drinks glasses and optics stored in the bar area. Any contact between cockroaches and glasses and optics could result in the transfer of harmful microorganisms, placing consumers at immediate risk of foodborne illness.”
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: The local authority intends to release a statement in respect of actions it has taken to deal with a public protection matter in Lampeter in due course.”
