A car has been submerged by the sea at Abersoch.
Videos and pictures of the water rising beside and covering the 4x4 have been shared on social media and via news agency, SWNS.
Footage also shows the car being rowed over by paddleboarders.
Visitors to the beach in Abersoch spotted the Land Rover Discovery half-submerged in the water on Sunday, 3 May.
The car was spotted by one paddleboarder, who has not been named, at around 7.30am, just over two hours before high tide.
The car could be seen floating in the water still attached to a tow rope.
The paddleboarder’s husband, who also remains anonymous, was walking his dog and decided to use his drone – which he had brought to the beach in an effort to spot dolphins – to capture imagery of the vehicle as it became fully submerged.
The 45-year-old then took video as she paddle boarded over the top of the car at around 8.55am – still just under an hour before high tide.
Locals in the village say they have no idea who the car belongs to.
The paddleboarder said: “It’s gone mental in this tiny little Welsh village.
“I don’t know [whose car it is].
“The local farm pulled it out with about three tractors and diggers.
“It’s a very, very popular seasonal tourist village.
“Everyone thinks it’s hilarious, wonderful – there was a big crowd watching it being pulled out, but still no-one knows whose it is.”
The paddleboarder suspects the car must have been placed there overnight – with the previous low tide at around 4.30am in the morning.
She added: “It happens, but they usually get towed out. Because it was the middle of the night, it didn’t.
“It did have a tow rope on the back that was floating up out the water, so maybe someone tried to pull it out.”
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