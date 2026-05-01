A man from the Netherlands who broke his ankle and another who slipped from a wall have been helped by South Snowdonia Search and Rescue team.
They were called to Coed y Brenin on 27 April to help the Netherlands man who was transported to his friend's vehicle and on to hospital.
On 29 April they were called to help a man who slipped from a wall above Bontddu.
The ground was challenging but the team arrived as quickly as possible.
The man had injured his ankle so the team packaged him in a stretcher and carried him to the nearest farm and the team's vehicles and onwards to Ysbyty Gwynedd with his friend.
“We wish both casualties a speedy recovery,” a team spokesperson said.
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