A landslide in Gwynedd has led to the closure of a popular footpath on the coast.
Gwynedd Council said the landslide, which took place on the morning of Tuesday, 2 December, had affected the Penrallt footpath.
A post on Facebook states: “Following a landslide early this morning (02/12/25) the Penrallt footpath in Nefyn which also forms part of the Welsh Coast Path has been closed for the time being.
“Our officers are continuing to assess the situation, and we ask the public to stay away whilst this work is continuing for safety reasons.
“Our officers will provide an alternative route in the coming days while discussing a long-term solution to the situation with nearby landowners.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.