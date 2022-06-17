Last chance to see knife angel in Aberystwyth

The knife angel will be in Aberystwyth until 29 June ( Cambrian News )

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn is urging local communities in Aberystwyth and the surrounding area to visit the Knife Angel and to participate in the engagement activities that are taking place during its last full week in the town.

The Knife Angel arrived in Aberystwyth on the 1 June and is due to leave on the 29 June.

During the sculpture’s last week in the area, Dafydd Llywelyn and local partners have scheduled several engagement opportunities for local school groups and the local community.

The activities include workshops on;

- Stop and Search Powers,

- Victims of Knife Crime and restorative practice,

- The dangers of Knife Crime and how you can report it anonymously with Fearless (Crimestoppers), and

- Domestic Abuse (West Wales Domestic Abuse Service).

As well as workshops, local partners are coming together for an Anti-Violence Fayre on Thursday 23 June in Llys y Brenin Square for a network event whereby people can find out more about support services available to them in the area.

Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn said: “I’m really grateful to all partners that have been involved in the activities surrounding the Knife Angel’s visit to Aberystwyth over recent weeks. It has been a great success to date in raising awareness and promoting anti-violence and aggression messages.

“We have managed to engage with hundreds of people through the workshops put on, and by talking to people on the street at the site of the Knife Angel. I urge local residents and visitors to the town to take advantage of the remaining activities taking place so that our campaign can reach as wider audience as possible in the area”.

Details of all the events that are taking place can be found on the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website.