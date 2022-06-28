Latest batonbearers revealed ahead of relay

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when the Queen placed a message to the Commonwealth in the baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist, Kadeena Cox, and Team Wales 2018 Gold medallist, Lauren Price, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of Batonbearers ( N/a )

The names of the people who will carry the Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton through Tywyn and Abergynolwyn on Thursday have been revealed.

A total of 35 people have been chosen for this stage of the relay, with a a further four chosen to race the train and seven children chosen as flagbearers.

The public nominated people for the roles and the final line up have been chosen “for a range of reasons including their volunteering work, charity work, service to the community and exceptional work during the pandemic”, said Tywyn Town clerk, Chris Wood.

The baton is staying in Portmeirion on Wednesday night before being driven to Ysgol Craig y Deren in Llanegryn. The relay will start there at 8.45am before moving to Ysgol Penybryn.

A walking relay will start at 9.45am, moving through Tywyn to Talyllyn railway’s Wharf Station where a train will leave at 10.35am to go to Abergynolwyn. The baton will be relayed through each carriage and there will be a mini Race the Train event between two of the stations.

At Abergynolwyn, there will be a short relay in to the village where the silver band will play. The event finishes there at around 12pm when the baton leaves for Ceredigion.

The batonbearers for Tywyn and Abergynolwyn are

Steve May – representing Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team.

Nick Aitken – for his voluntary work with First Aid training, Welsh Hearts Charity, lifeguard training and the Swim Wales Swim Safe Scheme.

Lynda Bennet – for her dedication to Dysynni Hockey Club, coaching junior hockey and representing Wales in Masters Hockey.

Gwynedd Roberts – who was chosen as a Baton Bearer in 1958 but was unable to take part as there was no bus service running that day.

Andy Penny – for charity fundraising.

Tomas Hesleton – representing the Army Cadets.

Deb Wood – a community psychiatric nurse who provided front line care throughout the pandemic, volunteer mountain bike instructor, scout leader.

Tim Kendall – for organising community events such as Tywyn Carnival and Parade and Tywyn Live.

Sara Waddington – for her community work with The Magic Lantern Cinema, e.g., Christmas Lunches, Lantern Parade.

Beth Cook – for volunteering work with Tywyn Youth Club.

Yvette Broome – for charity fundraising work.

Simon Shelley – for meal delivery during the pandemic to elderly and vulnerable people.

Steph Brazier – for charity fundraising work.

Sam Kelsey – for volunteering coaching and umpiring work with Dysynni Hockey Club.

Cadi Rodgers – CPI Bro Dysynni Football Club and selection for Wales.

Eleanor Pridding – for work with the Corona Support Network during the pandemic

Beth Lawton – County Councillor representative, and for her work with the Corona Support Network during the pandemic, community volunteer.

Emma Furneaux – for charity fundraising

Sue Whitehouse – a volunteer work with Talyllyn Railway and Tywyn Church.

Miriam Webb – Abergynolwyn Council representative.

Gareth Evans - for service to Abergynolwyn Community Council, Abergynolwyn Show, Bro Dysynni Male Voice Choir.

Kath Gabriel – for nursing work during the pandemic and volunteering work.

Jennie Evans – for service to Abergynolwyn community.

Ron McCoo – representing Tywyn Town Council.

Rhian Bryan – for Abergynolwyn community and charity work.

Rachel Roberts – for community and volunteer work.

Andrew Kelsey – a popular and ever helpful postal worker.

Katie Collinswood – an inspiration to young people.

Debie Mudge – for service to the community.

From Ysgol Craig y Deryn

William Pugh

Mari Jones

From Ysgol Penbyn

Brdley Melrose

Dani-Louisa Prescott-Smith

Annie Pughe

Maxwell Botchett

Race the Train Runners

John Marsh

Eric Jones

Walter Marsh

Jamie Cartwright

The flagbearers from Ysgol Uwchradd Tywyn

Joel Eynon

Tili Papirnyk

Tomos Jones

Theo Beard

Jayden Read

Evie Holt