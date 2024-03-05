New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to some of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following restaurants, cafes or canteens received a five-out-of-five rating: Caffi Meinir at Nant Gwrtheyrn, Llithfaen, Plas Gwynant Outdoor Education Centre at Nant Gwynant, Sheeps And Leeks, Caernarfon, Scoops, Caernarfon, Proper Gander, Tywyn, The Corris Cafe at Canolfan Grefftau Corris, Corris Uchaf, Bear Of Amsterdam Cafe, Aberdyfi, Wenallt Cafe at Yr Hen Fecws Sarn Hir, Llanbedr, and The Milk Bar, Barmouth.
J & C's Chippy, Caernarfon, Y Bryn Cynan in Morfa Nefyn and Manon's Riverside Cafe, got a four-out-of-five rating.
Four ratings of have been handed to the following pubs, bars or nightclubs: The Australia, Porthmadog, Newborough Arms, Bontnewydd, Tafarn Y Glob Cyf at The Globe, Bangor, and The Mitre at Mitre Hotel, Pwllheli.
Three takeaways received a rating of five. They are Ainsworths, Caernarfon, Kebaby House, Bangor, and Ice Cream Parlour at Canolfan Grefftau Corris, Corris Uchaf.
Pekish, Pwllheli, received a rating of four.
