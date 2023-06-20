A world-leading expert on the relationship between twins will speak about her latest research at Aberystwyth University today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday, 20 and 21 June).
Dr Nancy Segal is Professor of Psychology as well as director and founder of the Twin Studies Centre at California State University, Fullerton.
She will share her research in two separate sessions as part of the Department of Psychology’s Research Seminar Series at Aberystwyth University.
In the first session ‘Twins: The Science and the Fascination’, Dr Segal will deliver a 45-minute lecture followed by a Q&A in room C22 of the Hugh Owen building on Penglais campus between 2 and 3pm today.
The second session, called Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart will take the form of a seminar and will be held between 2 and 3pm tomorrow, Wednesday, 21 June, in room C4 of the Hugh Owen building.
Dr Gil Greengross, evolutionary psychologist at Aberystwyth University, said: “Dr Segal’s groundbreaking research on twins and their characteristics is lauded the world over and she is in demand not only in academic circles but also as a television, radio and courtroom expert. We are delighted to be hosting her in Aberystwyth and to have this unique opportunity to hear her speak and to discuss her findings in more detail.”
Dr Segal has published nine books and authored more than 300 scholarly articles. Her 2012 book Born Together-Reared Apart: The Landmark Minnesota Twin Study (Harvard University Press) won the American Psychological Association’s Williams James Book Award while her 2021 publication Deliberately Divided: Inside the Controversial Study of Twins and Triplets Adopted Apart (Rowman & Littlefield Publishers, 2021) was the focus of a BBC documentary in July 2022.