Madeleine Warburton from Bangor has been selected for Squad UK for WorldSkills Lyon 2024
The wind turbine technician apprentice studying at Coleg Llandrillo is in the squad for the renewable energy competition and now competes with other shortlisted candidates to be named in Team UK when it is announced in May.
Madeleine is studying Level 3 Advanced Manufacturing Engineering at Coleg Llandrillo’s £13m engineering centre.
Phil Hughes, Wind Turbine Apprenticeship Coordinator at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, said: "Madeleine has done very well in the first place to gain a place on the apprenticeship, as it's very competitive to get onto the course.
"She has already excelled enough at college that we've got every confidence she can take on this challenge at the same time as her apprenticeship."
Eva Voma, Coleg Menai Engineering lecturer and former student there, has been named in the squad for the additive manufacturing category.
Eva earned bronze in the WorldSkills UK National Final last year.
WorldSkills, known as the skills Olympics, is the largest international skills competition, held in cities around the globe every two years.
Eva and Madeleine have been shortlisted for two new events at the 47th WorldSkills Competition, which takes place from 10-15 September.