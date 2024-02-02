Heidi said ongoing precept funding buys time to reap the benefits of short, medium and long term development plans that include reopening of the cafe, essential repairs to a corridor leading to the climbing wall enabling the climbing wall to reopen, the completion of a structural and energy survey that will lead to grant applications for roof solar panels that will reduce energy costs and of equal importance the leisure centre will then be able to generate local employment with up to 18 jobs being created. This fact is in stark comparison to the impact of redirected community council funds that will not generate any local employment. To move these and other plans forward a professional business plan is being developed. But all these developments will have to be put on pause as without precept funding HAL cannot continue to operate.