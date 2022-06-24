Leisure centre to close next month as work begins on wellbeing centre

LAMPETER Leisure Centre is to close next month when work begins on controversial plans to turn the building into a wellbeing centre.

The wellbeing centre will provide a wide range of services that consider and improve the physical, mental and social aspects of an individual’s wellbeing, Ceredigion County Council says.

The redevelopment will see a new fitness suite created on the ground floor, a spin studio and a multi-purpose room that can accommodate exercise classes on the first floor.

The plans were met with strong opposition from the local community when they went before planning.

Lampeter Town Council objected to the reduction in the sports hall size, as did a local netball club, 18 residents, and the town’s two county councillors.

A petition against the changes attracted more than 600 signatures.

Plans were given the go-ahead however and Ceredigion County Council has revealed that work is due to start on the project, but a deal has been struck between the council and university in the town, allowing clubs to use facilities on the University of Wales Trinity St David campus.

Lampeter Leisure Centre will close on 11 July when work begins.

The council and the university are committed to continuing to work together even after the construction of the Wellbeing Centre, to ensure that there is provision within Lampeter for all sports and activities currently being played at the Leisure Centre to continue and develop.

Cllr Catrin M.S. Davies, Ceredigion County Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Customer Services, said: “This significant capital investment in Lampeter Leisure Centre will ensure the future of the Centre for years and will meet the growing needs of children, young people, individuals and families in Lampeter and the surrounding area.”