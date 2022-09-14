Leisure centres to close and bin collections rearranged for bank holiday
Ceredigion County Council will be ‘running minimal services’ on Monday due to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
Leisure centres will be closed on Monday, 19 September across Ceredigion, with bin collections rearranged for the weekend.
Monday has been declared a national bank holiday for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral and Ceredigion County Council has announced today that it will be running minimal services as a result.
Schools in Ceredigion will be closed as well as Ceredigion Training, Leisure Centres and Swimming Pools owned by the Council. Harbour offices will be closed and local bus companies are likely to operate a limited service.
For those whose waste collections would normally be collected on Monday 19 September, arrangements are currently being made to collect black bags, glass, recycling and food waste on Saturday 17 September.
A council spokesperson said: “We intend on collecting Absorbent Hygiene Products (AHP) scheduled for Monday 19 September on Tuesday 20 September. “Household waste sites will be closed on Monday 19 September.”
The Highways and Environmental Services Emergency Out-of-Hours contact details are:
• 01970 625277 for the north of the ocunty
• 01239 851604 for the south of the ocunty.
Members of the public should only call the Highways and Environmental Services Emergency Out-of-Hours in relation to emergencies relating to council Assets and Property, excluding housing.
If you have any concerns regarding the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable individuals or children, the Social Services Emergency Out-of-Hours contact number is: 0300 4563554
More information for Emergency Out-of-Hours assistance can be found: www.ceredigion.gov.uk/resident/emergency-advice/ceredigion-county-council-emergency-contact-numbers/
