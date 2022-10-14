Library to light up purple for good cause
Subscribe newsletter
The National Library of Wales will light up purple tonight (Friday) in support of Developmental Language Disorder (DLD) Day.
Previously the building was lit up blue to support Arthritis Day, and tonight’s change of colour is being implemented as part of a wider campaign to raise awareness of DLD, which is believed to affect 1 in 14 children and persists into adulthood.
DLD is a significant difficulty learning, understanding, and using spoken language. People with DLD make more errors or use simpler sentences or even have trouble organizing a conversation, and this can affect social and emotional well-being as well as success at school and work. It can affect people around the world, no matter the language spoken.
As DLD is a hidden disability the problems it causes are not always obvious to the non-specialist, we’re glad therefore to be able to lend our support to the campaign to raise awareness today.
For more information visit the website: RADLD.org.
If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register here.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |