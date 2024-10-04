GERMAN supermarket chain Lidl has announced it has secured a site in Lampeter to build a new store.
Lidl says it has secured a site on Carmarthen road for its first store in the Lampeter and Cwmann area, which would create 40 new jobs with what they call ‘industry-leading’ pay and represents a multi-million pound investment in the area.
Plans for the modern supermarket include Lidl’s popular in-store bakery and customer toilets with baby changing facilities.
Outside, the development has rapid electric vehicle charging points, covered bicycle parking, and dedicated accessible and parent-and-child parking bays.
As Lidl prepares its planning application for Carmarthenshire Council, as the site sits on the other side of the river, near the former Cwmann Inn and junction for Llanybydder, the discounter is keen to involve local residents in the process from the outset.
A public consultation will be held on Wednesday, 9 October, from 3 pm to 7 pm at Canolfan Creuddyn, Pontfaen Road.
Residents are invited to attend and share their views on the proposals. Alternatively, feedback can be provided by calling 0800 089 0361 or visiting https://lampeter.newsite.lidl.co.uk, where the plans can be viewed in full.
George Ledward, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “We’re excited to have secured this site, which we believe will bring significant benefits to the communities of Lampeter and Cwmann while revitalising an underutilised area of land.
“Our new store will offer the community access to our high-quality products at unbeatable value, as well as creating new jobs for local residents.
“We are in the early stages of developing our proposals and are committed to involving the local community from the outset to ensure their voices are heard, which is why we would like as many people as possible to attend our public consultation.”
As Lidl celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, it says it is doubling down on its commitment to making sure that all households across the country have access to high quality produce at affordable prices.
Lidl has consistently been the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for the past thirteen months.