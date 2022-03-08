‘Life saving medical supplies’ needed for Ukraine donation drive

The north Wales based search and rescue charity has put out a final call for donations of “life saving medical supplies” for Ukraine ( British International Rescue and Search Dogs )

A north Wales search and rescue charity have put out a final call for “life saving” donations to be shipped to Ukraine.

British International Rescue and Search Dogs (B.I.R.D) was established 30 years ago and uses “specialist search dogs to locate missing people at home in the UK and in disaster and war zones around the world”.

While B.I.R.D cannot currently travel into Ukraine to help with search and rescue effort yet, they are “ready to deploy” if needed. In the meantime, the team has turned it’s sights to collecting “life-saving medical supplies” to be shipped to those in “desperate need” in Ukraine.

Matt Coles, Digital Lead, Drone Operator and Trainee Dog Handler for B.I.R.D, said the team are appealing for donations such as bandages, dressings, plasters, burn gel, gloves, slings, scissors, collars, tourniquets, and “anything else medical related”.

B.I.R.D is appealing for final medical donations to be taken to their hub in Llanfairfechan before the end of the day tomorrow.

Matt added: “As we have been watching the situation in Ukraine escalate, we cannot sit by and watch it happen without doing something to help.

“So we are appealing for help from you so that we can help those in desperate need.

“Our plan is to transport life saving medical supplies that are in short supply to the Ukrainian border. We have been offered some medical supplies and a small donation to help with the fuel to get there, but this is where we need your support.

“We need more donations of medical supplies such as bandages, field dressings and anything medical related.

“We need help to finance our trip to the Ukrainian border.

“We need a very generous loan of a vehicle that we can transport all the medical supplies.”

Matt said the team will likely be setting off with donations on Thursday, 10 March, and so will be welcoming any final donations by the end of tomorrow (Wednesday, 9 March).

Anybody with any donations can drop them off from 9am onwards, at the Church Institute, Park Road, Llanfairfechan.

B.I.R.D is a team of highly trained volunteers that assist in disasters at both home and abroad.