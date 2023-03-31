A man who murdered a 71-year-old gran who mistook his home for a B&B has been sentenced to life for murder.
David Redfern, of Belmont House, Marine Parade, Barmouth, denied killing Margaret Barnes outside his home on 11 July last year but, following a two-week trial at Caernarfon Crown Court, he was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday (29 March).
Redfern, 46, appeared at Caernarfon Crown Court today (Friday, 31 March) where he was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 14 years.
Detective Superintendent Mark Pierce said: “We welcome today’s life sentence for David Redfern for the brutal murder of Margaret Barnes.
“During a two-week trial Redfern showed no remorse, attempted to blame Margaret for his actions and subjected her family to the trauma of a two-week trial where details of the event were explored in graphic detail. How a 21 stone, 6’1’’ man could have inflicted such catastrophic injuries on a frail, 71-year-old lady, 25 years his senior, is beyond the comprehension of any reasonable person.
“David Redfern is a cowardly, vicious bully and will now spend at least 14 years behind bars where he can reflect on what he has done.
"In stark contrast, Margaret’s family have displayed tremendous courage and dignity throughout the investigation and during the court proceedings. They can now start to re-build their lives as they begin to move forward.”
Margaret’s family added: “Margaret, who was a much-loved wife, mother and grandmother has now been gone for eight months. As a family it has been the hardest time of our lives. It has been especially difficult for Margaret’s husband who had been her partner for 56 years.
“We now have some sort of closure on what has happened however no length of sentence will ever fill the void that Margaret has left behind. As a family we would like to thank the police their hard work in putting the case together. We would also like to thank Katherine and Arwyn the Family Liaison Officers for their support, the Jury for their time and also KC Mike Jones and his prosecution team.”