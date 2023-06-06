Four youths have been rescued by the RNLI after suffering injuries to their legs.
Pwllheli RNLI was tasked by the coastguard at 6.12pm on Sunday, 4 June to assist a group of four youths who were stranded on the breakwater of Pwllheli Marina after injuring their legs.
The lifeboat launched with four volunteer RNLI crew onboard and made its way to the scene.
Two of the youths were assisted into the lifeboat and taken ashore while two volunteer crew members stayed on the breakwater with the remaining two youths.
Once the first pair were safely ashore, the inshore lifeboat returned to the breakwater where the RNLI volunteer crew helped the youths into the lifeboat and back to the shore.
Criccieth Coastguard mobile unit was waiting on the beach to assess and treat the youths - who had minor cuts and bruises -before they were collected by their parents.
Dave Williams, RNLI Pwllheli D-class helm said: "We we were able to safely assist the youths off the rocks. The situation could have been much more serious as it was an incoming tide and half an hour after the rescue the breakwater was covered with water."
The weather was sunny with clear skies and excellent visibility, light south easterly air and a calm sea.
The lifeboat returned to Pwllheli RNLI lifeboat station at 6.40pm and made ready for service.