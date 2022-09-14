Our Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched shortly afterwards. The casualty, a lone male sailor, was making passage from Pwllheli and got into difficulty. The Shannon class all weather lifeboat from Pwllheli RNLI had also been tasked to assist by HM Coastguard with six volunteer crew on board. The skipper was able to give an approximate location to the coastguard team that placed him close to the shoreline and the inshore lifeboat crew were able to locate him.