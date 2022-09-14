Lifeboat crews rescue lone yachtsmen
Abersoch RNLI was paged by HM Coastguard at 9.27pm yesterday following reports of a 26 ft sailing yacht in difficulty off Porth Neigwl.
Our Peter & Ann Setten Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched shortly afterwards. The casualty, a lone male sailor, was making passage from Pwllheli and got into difficulty. The Shannon class all weather lifeboat from Pwllheli RNLI had also been tasked to assist by HM Coastguard with six volunteer crew on board. The skipper was able to give an approximate location to the coastguard team that placed him close to the shoreline and the inshore lifeboat crew were able to locate him.
On arrival at the scene the volunteer crew from Abersoch RNLI found the vessel aground and the casualty was able to safely get ashore with the assistance of the crew. He was then met by the local coastguard team who took over the care of the casualty.
The volunteer crew from Abersoch RNLI left the scene at 11.45pm and arrived back at the lifeboat station at 12.27am where the lifeboat was washed down, refuelled and left ready for service by the volunteer crew. If you do get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 or 112 and ask for the coastguard.
