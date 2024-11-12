NEW Quay's lifeboat crew have been handed a four-figure cheque by a supporter from the Midlands.
Dale Wilkins from Stourbridge visited the lifeboat house to present a cheque for more than £4,000 after he raised the money completing a 200 miles for 200 years walking challenge.
Mr Wilkins, 62, an Educational Consultant and the immediate past President of the Rotary Club of Stourbridge visited 13 RNLI lifeboat stations by foot from July 2023 and finishing on the RNLI’s anniversary on the 4 March 2024 in New Quay.
On choosing the RNLI Mr Wilkins said: “I chose the RNLI because of the bicentenary anniversary and because of the Rotary Club's long connection with RNLI Stourbridge branch.
“As Frank Clifford was a former President of the Rotary Club and main benefactor of the previous Mersey class all-weather lifeboat, it seemed a logical choice for my presidential year, and the reason we chose New Quay as the final destination.”
Daniel Potter, New Quay RNLI Coxswain said: “We would like to thank Mr Wilkins and the ongoing support from Stourbridge over the years, and everyone who supported him on his challenge.
“Every contribution is significant, and we are very appreciative of your support.”