Light shines on port communities

A new exhibition of artworks commissioned by the project ‘Ports, Past and Present: Cultural Crossings between Ireland and Wales’ has opened at Ceredigion Museum.

The project considers five very different ports and their communities on either side of the Irish Sea: Dublin, Rosslare, Holyhead, Fishguard and Pembroke Dock. It aims to increase visitor numbers and enhance the tourist experience in the five communities, as well as raise awareness locally of the ports’ natural and cultural heritage and their importance to future economic growth.

The project’s leader is Professor Mary-Ann Constantine from the University of Wales Trinity St David’s Centre for Advanced Welsh and Celtic Studies.

She said: “The work in this exhibition comes from twelve separate commissions, and ranges from poetry and story-collecting, to radio script, sculpture and ceramics, animation, photography and film. Combining thought-provoking words and images, these works reflect the richness of life on, beneath and beside the waves through time. We hope that this exhibition will inspire future journeys of curiosity.”

The artists involved in the exhibition are Rua Barron, David Begley, Zillah Bowes, Gillian Brownson, Kathy D’Arcy, Jon Gower, Robert Jakes, Julie Merriman, Peter Murphy, Augustine O Donoghue, Marged Pendrell, Hannah Power, Peter Stevenson and Jacob Whittaker. Creative Connections across the Irish Sea is at Ceredigion Museum until 25 June, before moving on to venues in Rosslare, Pembroke Dock, Dublin, Fishguard and Holyhead.

More information about their work for ‘Ports, Past and Present’ can be found on the project website: https://creative-connections.pubpub.org/

The museum is open Thursday to Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Wheelchair access is possible to most parts of the site. However, due to the historic nature of some of the buildings, some access may be difficult. There is a lift to all floors.

Accessible toilets are available on the ground floor, shop and TIC. All Assistance Dogs are allowed in the museum.