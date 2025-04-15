A brand new event is coming to Aberystwyth on 10 May.
Welsh Frocktails Cymru at Ceredigion Museum has been organised by Tanya Friswell.
Frocktails started in Australia and have been gaining popularity all over the world. This year you could attend Frocktails in Milan, Panama, Toronto, Florida, Los Angeles, Dubai, and now, Aberystwyth!
They celebrate the art of dressmaking; everyone attends wearing something they have made themselves.
People from all over the world have bought tickets, and Great British Sewing Bee 2022 Finalist Debra Drake is attending.
Having attended Scottish and London Frocktails, Ceredigion sewing enthusiast Tanya decided Wales needed a piece of the action.
Ticket holders for the six-hour event can mingle with like-minded people in a magical venue. Local DJ, Life is a Disco, and well-known Motown group, The Hornettes, will provide the soundtrack for the night.
Professional photographer Polly Lovegrove will record the event, and provide an online gallery where attendees can download photographs for free.
The Coliseum Coffee House will provide a buffet and a glass of prosecco.
Free raffle entry is included, and everyone gets a goody bag.
Tanya has secured sponsorship from 30 companies. Most prizes and goody bag contents are sewing related, but Tanya has also included Welsh Produce. Items donated include Morgans Brew Tea and Welsh Lady Jam. She is negotiating for more Welsh flavour treats.
Tanya said: “It’s really important for ticket holders to know they are in Wales, with its own culture, identity and language.
“Lots of people are making a weekend of it and bringing their families. Others travelling from further away are staying for a week or more. Accommodation providers, cafes and restaurants will be busy.”
To buy tickets and for more information, contact Tanya via Instagram (@welshfrocktailscymru) or contact Jenny at Aberdashery Fabric Shop who will put you in touch with Tanya.