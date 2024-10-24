Join Pantperthog residents for a night of music and prose funded by Noson Allan.
Limbo Landers are taking the stage at Pantperthog Village Hall this Saturday 26 October at 7pm for a night that will take you ‘along the edge of Cymru’.
Limbo Landers is a music-writing duo composed of writer and Pantperthog native Julie Brominicks and Welsh-border-based singer-songwriter Rowan Bartram.
The evening will meld music from Rowan’s EP Outta Border and extracts from Julie’s 2022 travelogue book The Edge of Cymru.
The pair “aims to transport audiences on a lyrical journey around Cymru’s coasts and border, exploring themes of language and belonging”.
Julie, who lives next to the hall, said of the Arts Council Wales-funded event: “Actually it frightens the life out of me doing it so locally - where am I going to hide?!
“Seriously, I'm an introvert, the edge is where I like to be.
“But of course at the same time, it is the most special venue of all being in the community that nourishes me.
“It's the closest venue to home and therefore to my heart."
Tickets on the door are £10 or £7 concessions.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start, with the performance lasting 75 minutes, plus an interval.
There will be a bar providing hot and cold drinks, cakes, alcoholic beverages and a raffle.
Bus travellers returning to Machynlleth can take the 21.25 bus.