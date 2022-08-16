‘Little birds’ help fundraisers
A group of ‘little birds’ helped to raise a big amount of money for charity at a coffee morning organised by Y Ganolfan Bryncrug.
The event collected £156 for Prostate Cancer UK. This will be added to the £89.60 raised from June’s coffee morning, bringing the total donated to the charity to £245.60.
Youngsters from local nursery school Deryn Bach – which means ‘little birds’ – joined residents and visitors in the main hall at Y Ganolfan to tuck into homemade cakes.
There was also a raffle, with all prizes donated by local people.
Previous monthly coffee mornings at Y Ganolfan this year have raised more than £800 for the Ukraine disaster fund and nearly £140 for Wales Air Ambulance.
“Our monthly coffee mornings, paused during the pandemic, have resumed as strongly as before and we’re delighted to be able to raise money for a variety of good causes,” said George Evans, chairman of Y Ganolfan Bryncrug Community Centre.
“Fundraising apart, they’re a lovely way to bring local people together and strengthen community bonds. As ever, we want to thank all those who attended this month’s coffee morning, as well as the volunteers.”
