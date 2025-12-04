An exciting opportunity to hear Charity Voices perform their inaugural concert in Aberaeron will take place on 4 January.
The concert at Holy Trinity Church will be conducted by Iain Sloan who has directed choirs of all ages for nearly 50 years and is himself a singer, currently performing with acclaimed Birmingham choir, Ex Cathedra.
The concert at 2.30pm is for Wales Air Ambulance.
The choir will perform a variety of seasonal music and encourage audience participation! The programme will also include instrumental solos from local musicians.
If you would like to sing in the choir please contact Iain (07379 242 581) for information about the three rehearsals. All abilities welcome.
Tickets available from www.eventbrite.co.uk, Bookworm (Aberaeron) or at the door.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.