South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team (SSSART) have helped a woman with an injured ankle.
The team was called out at 2.05pm on the 26 November to help a woman who injured her ankle whilst walking in the Cwm Nantcol area.
The team’s medical technicians gave pain relief and placed her ankle in a splint.
The air ambulance arrived to help and the team transferred the casualty to the helicopter, which took her to hospital for further treatment.
The team thank Wales Air Ambulance and wish the casualty a speedy recovery.
SSSART is a registered charity that operates in the South of Snowdonia National Park to assist North Wales Police in the event of a mountain emergency.
