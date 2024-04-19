MILITARY testing will take place close to the shoreline in Aberporth next week, Qinetiq has announced.
Releasing its weekly schedule, Qinetiq, who operate the Ministry of Defence Parc Aberporth site in Parcllyn has announced live firing will take place in Cardigan Bay all next week, close to the coast in Aberporth.
A small area of Cardigan Bay near Aberporth will be closed to shipping whilst the range is active between 10am and 4pm from Monday to Friday next week
The Cardigan Bay danger area is used as a military testing and training area, with activities occuring daily including low flying aircraft, missile evaluation, laser firing and bombing.
Announcements are made over VHF radio at the start and end of activity.
There will be no activity over the weekend, however.
The danger area in the bay was established during the Second World War and covers 6,500 square kilometres of Cardigan Bay from sea level to unlimited height.
The advance warning notice adds: "If you are planning a trip into Cardigan Bay, it is recommended for your safety to consult the programme notice and contact Range Control on 01239 813480 or 01239 813760 or VHF Channel 11 or 16 for further advice.
"There will be someone available to take your enquiry by one of these contact methods whilst activity is taking place in the Danger Area and between 09:00 to 16:00 on working days.
"If you telephone outside of these hours, please leave a message and your call will be returned on the next working day.
"Please note that the programme is often subject to change at short notice and it may not always be possible to provide an updated schedule on our website and by email. Please telephone for latest information and advice.
"Remember for your own safety, and that of others, if you are planning to navigate through the Danger Area at any time, please familiarise yourself with the safety information which can be found on our website, www.aberporth.QinetiQ.com before entering the Danger Area.
"Any person who finds any metal object, such as projectile, shell or any unidentified explosive object or part of such object should immediately contact the Coastguard VHF Ch.16. For your own safety, do not touch or attempt to remove such objects."