A dog who was abandoned outside a vets and saved from a local authority kill list is looking for his forever home.
Tango is a two-year-old Mastiff/ Shepherd cross who was tied up with his brother outside a vet's in Lincolnshire before ending up on the council's euthanasia list.
The warden, realising their soft and gentle natures, reached out to Saving Saints Rescue UK, who rescued the pair two hours before they were due to be put down.
Tango’s brother, Crash, quickly found a home, but Tango has since gone through four foster homes in 18 months.
Now safely in the hands of Emma Simpson in her Rhydlewis animal sanctuary, she is getting him ready to find his forever home.
A Saving Saints spokesperson said: “However hard he tried and however much he loved his humans, Tango couldn’t quite settle.
“We believe that the terror of being abandoned and subsequent grief from Crash had a profound effect on young Tango, one he has since struggled to overcome despite people’s kindness and best intentions.”
Thanks to a callout on social media, Emma came to Tango’s aid.
The experienced animal handler said: “Tango arrived with me in March, his eyes full of worry.
“Over the next few days his personality started to show, he’s really such a goofball, just a rather large one.
“It was clear from the onset that he needed clear boundaries, so that’s where we started.
“Day by day, he improved, meeting new people, new dogs, not being reactive out on a walk, everything has just moved forward in a positive way.”